'I have a lot to thank him for' – Kimmich not against Guardiola returning to Bayern Munich

The Man City boss enjoyed three trophy-laden years with the Bundesliga giants and rumours have linked him with a return to Bavaria

Joshua Kimmich says he would not be against the return of Pep Guardiola to .

The manager is being linked with a possible return to the Allianz Arena at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Guardiola, who was a rumoured target for before they appointed Maurizio Sarri, is said to be one of Bayern's top candidates as a permanent successor to Niko Kovac, who left in the wake of the 5-1 defeat to .

Although Hansi Flick appears likely to stay on as interim boss for the time being, and perhaps until the end of the season, Kimmich would not be averse to Guardiola's return next year.

Speaking at a news conference while on duty, the Bayern full-back said: "Regarding Pep Guardiola. I have no idea what Bayern's plan is with Hansi Flick.

"At first you thought that we would get a new coach after the international break. Now, we won both games with Flick and it sounds like he will stay until winter or even the entire season. What happens then is the business of the club – we players have nothing to do with it.

"But of course, I know [Guardiola] and have a lot to thank him for. He took me from the second division and let me play in the Bundesliga. We won the double together and after that season I became a player for Germany. So, of course, I won't be against him coming back."

Kimmich joined from ahead of 2015-16, Guardiola's final season in charge of Bayern, and won the domestic double.

In total, Guardiola guided Bayern to three Bundesliga titles, two DFB-Pokals, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup in his three years in charge.

He could not deliver the , though, losing to , and at the semi-final stage in each of his three seasons in Germany.

Regardless of Catalan boss' shortcomings in Europe, Kimmich is not the only Bayern favourite to be open to Guardiola's return, with Lothar Matthaus telling Bild: “If Bayern want to play possession football, there is no better solution than Guardiola.

“It would be a win for Bayern Munich and for the Bundesliga.”