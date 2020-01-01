‘People have to talk, it's understandable’ – Akhulia on Bidco United transfer plans

There have been reports the club was planning to let go of the players that successfully fought for their promotion to the top-tier

Newly-promoted Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Bidco United were bound to make some changes, head coach Anthony Akhulia has said.

The tactician confirmed they have indeed held trials with new players who have not been signed yet. To him, the new faces are set to come and fill the slots that have been left by departing players.

Stephen Waruru, Victor Ayugi, Noah Wafula, Pistone Mutamba, Wilson Anekeya, Dennis Monda, Anthony Gathu, Luke Ochieng, Batts Awita, Brian Opondo and Edwin Mukolwe are the players doing trials with the Thika-based side.

“People have to talk that is understandable. But I had some players who we were training with and I want them contracted and see if they will help us in the end,” Akhulia told Goal.

“Some are not very experienced in KPL as many may want to put it because some have been in the top tier, went to other leagues and so we cannot say they have huge KPL experience per se.

“I just made a public call that anyone who felt he was ready to play should come and train with us. Many came but I can tell you I am not the one who gives contracts.

“They came for two weeks and we ended up settling on a number like Waruru, Ayugi, Mutamba, Ochieng, Gathu, Awita from Bungoma Super Stars and a few others.

“Goalkeepers Mukolwe and Opondo from are the others and you can see they are small boys who boast of little experience."

Akhulia said the new players have not come to dislodge previous players but the arrivals are just part of the normal club restructuring.

“I had a team of 28 persons and you cannot tell me all the 28 players performed better. Still, even if we were not promoted they could have left,” the former Bidco United team manager added.

“So, rumours are there, some may claim we let players go after helping us get promoted. But again, it would not have made sense to bench anyone for a season and we cannot guarantee that his time is coming.

“Even won the league and ended up showing the door to some players. The truth of the matter is we had 28 players, seven left and we had to fill those vacancies because we need a team of 30.

“We made changes that we would have even if we could have remained in the National Super League.

“If you are a coach, at one point you have to let go of players because of indiscipline, jokes and related issues. Some decided to retire and others have been forced out by injuries.

“Some left and joined other teams and we must fill these slots.”

Bidco United were second and got an automatic promotion slot when the Football Federation (FKF) cancelled the leagues.