Pedro Manzi joins Japanese side Albirex Niigata

The Spaniard signed for the J2 League outfit for a record transfer fee in Indian football...

Pedro Manzi, who last represented in the and helped them to the league title in the 2018-19 season, has signed for .

The 31-year-old spent a little over a season with the south Indian team where he scored 21 goals from 48 appearances last season and was awarded the I-League Golden Boot.

"Manzi was a revelation for us last season, where we won the championship. Coming from a relatively unknown status in , he uplifted his standards in ," said Chennai City coach Akbar Nawas.

"I think it is a fantastic deal for the club and the player. He came here, and elevated his reputation by helping us win the league. His performance was with leap and bounds, and we hope he returns one day," the club's owner Rohit Ramesh commented.

"He deservingly got an offer from . I wish him the very best in his football pursuits over there."

Having announced his own departure from Chennai City via his Instagram handle, the player now hopes to wow his Japanese audience.