Pay us or else...! Chemelil Sugar players threaten to down tools

The sugar millers' players are demanding for salaries that have accrued from the past two months

The Sugar players are threatening to skip training if the club does not act fast and pay their outstanding salaries.

Goal has learned that the sugar millers have not paid players their last two months’ salary, and as a result, the team is struggling to meet its basic needs.

A player, who did not want to be named, told Goal in an interview that the current situation at the club is unsustainable.

“It is not amusing anymore, we are suffering here, imagine going two months without pay and we have families to take care of," the unnamed player said.

"The club should find a way of settling our dues as soon as possible or else we also decide to go and look for food to feed our families.”

The player added: “The management has always been telling us to be calm, and now our patience is running out. We need action to be taken; it is not easy on us.”

Mount United is another team that is undergoing a similar crisis, having not paid their players since December last year.