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Sporting CP head coach Paulo Fonseca defended the Jose Alvalade Stadium pitch after former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand joked about the groundskeeper following Bruno Fernandes' freak bobbling goal in Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw. Despite the misfortune, Fonseca insisted his side showed courage and felt they could have beaten the Red Devils.

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Fonseca defends pitch after Rio Ferdinand joke

Sporting CP head coach Paulo Fonseca dismissed criticism of the Jose Alvalade Stadium turf after former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand joked on social media that the groundskeeper would be placed in a headlock following Bruno Fernandes' freak second-half goal in Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw. Having seen Luis Suarez's first-half penalty cancelled out by Fernandes' spot-kick, Sporting fell behind when the United captain's long-range shot struck a divot and squirmed past goalkeeper Kaique before Suarez salvaged a late point.

"Regarding the grass: it's true, when we arrived here for the first game, there was a problem with the grass, but today it was in good condition," Fonseca insisted after full-time. "Look: the players themselves, when they step on it, sometimes lift a bit of grass. That's perfectly normal; the grass was in good condition today, it wasn't in bad condition."

'There's a feeling that we could have won'

Backed to start ahead of Rui Silva, goalkeeper Kaique also escaped blame for the bobbling strike, with Fonseca stating he "played a good game, apart from that unfortunate incident with the ball on the pitch." Beyond the pitch debate, the Portuguese coach hailed his players' character for fighting back after conceding twice in seven minutes and insisted a victory was within reach.

"Yes, I agree. The truth is that we were terribly unlucky in the way we conceded the second goal, but there's a feeling that we could have won the game," Fonseca admitted. "I liked the players' courage, I liked the reaction after conceding the goal – perhaps many teams, at this moment when they concede two goals in seven minutes, would collapse, and the team reacted very well again."

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Tactical shifts and Suarez's 'bitter taste'

Tactically, Sporting alternated between a five-man defensive line in deep zones and a four-man press higher up, using Luis Guilherme and Doumbia to bypass Harry Maguire and United's man-to-man marking. Despite the praise from the touchline, two-goal striker Suarez admitted dropping points at home stung after missing an early penalty before scoring twice.

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"We leave here with a bitter taste," Suarez told Sport TV. "We played an honest game, but we started the second half poorly and were too permissive, and they scored two goals. We have to work for the full 90 minutes."

Sporting switch focus to FC Porto showdown

Denying any awareness of fan criticism over his substitutions, Fonseca immediately turned his attention toward Sunday's massive domestic clash away to Primeira Liga leaders FC Porto.

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"I'm going to think about the FC Porto game now. I haven't thought about that game yet. It's an important game, there's no denying that," Fonseca said, with Suarez adding: "It's another game against the league leaders. It will be a great challenge for us."