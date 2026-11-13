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Mauricio Pochettino Manchester United crestGetty Images
Muhammad Zaki

'My only slight concern is...' - Paul Scholes sounds Mauricio Pochettino alarm as Man Utd move for USMNT boss after Michael Carrick sacking

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Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has voiced his support for Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s next manager, though he admitted a lingering fear that the Red Devils have missed the Argentine's prime. The search for a new leader at Old Trafford has intensified following the dismissal of Michael Carrick, who oversaw the club's worst domestic start in four decades.

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Carrick sacked after dismal start

Carrick’s tenure as Manchester United manager came to an abrupt end on Thursday. Despite leading Tuesday and Wednesday training sessions following a chaotic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa last Sunday, the club ultimately opted to part ways with their former midfielder.

Carrick managed just three victories in 15 outings this term, marking United's most abysmal domestic opening since 1986.

The Old Trafford hierarchy have now reportedly turned their attention to USMNT head coach Pochettino. The Argentine boasts an impressive CV, having steered Tottenham to the 2019 Champions League final before claiming domestic silverware with Paris Saint-Germain.

Scholes voices prime years fear

Speaking on The Good, The Bad, and The Football podcast, Scholes backed the former Chelsea boss to succeed in Manchester, despite harbouring reservations about the timing.

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"I think he's got the presence to manage a big football club like Manchester United," Scholes said. "My only slight concern is they have come a little bit too late to the party."

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The former England international expanded on his apprehension regarding Pochettino's past pedigree.

"Mauricio Pochettino is a great manager. I just have that slight concern that we're not getting his best years," he added. "He's got a bit of a reputation of being a bridesmaid, not winning that many trophies. That possibly put Man Utd off a little bit in the past. They are in a totally different position now."

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Harsh reality for Carrick

Carrick originally earned a two-year contract after guiding United to a third-place finish last season, having stepped up when Ruben Amorim departed in January. However, Scholes suggested his former team-mate was never the right long-term fit for the Old Trafford dugout.

"You've got to feel for Michael, Michael's not stupid. He knows winning one game out your first 10 league games is just not going to cut it," Scholes noted. "Interim seemed to suit him. Michael never really had the body of work as a manager behind him to manage a club like Manchester United."

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A daunting trip to Anfield

Pochettino could potentially be in charge for United's first match following the international break, which sees them travel to face bitter rivals Liverpool next Sunday.

If the 54-year-old does take the reins, former midfielder Nicky Butt has warned that drastic squad surgery will be required in the winter market.

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"He's got to work out the ones he can trust, the ones he can't and quickly and get them out in January, he can't stick with that team until next season," Butt stated. "Manchester United are that low down, they don't even need to think about winning anything at the minute."

Written byMuhammad Zaki

News editor

Zaki's love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola - not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten

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