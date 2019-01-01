Paul Pogba's behaviour blasted by former Manchester United star Saha

The ex-Red Devils attacker has revealed his disappointment at the actions of the World Cup winner

Former striker Louis Saha has criticised the behaviour of Paul Pogba as the Red Devils playmaker is linked with a transfer away from Old Trafford.

Reports have suggested Pogba could return to Juventus or join Real Madrid, with the player himself fueling speculation recently by say he wanted a 'new challenge'.

Saha, who won two Premier League titles and a at the Theatre of Dreams, believes the 26-year-old midfielder has caused problems with his suggestion about leaving United and that coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces a battle to deal with the issue.

"I am a bit annoyed by [what Pogba said], but what can you do?," Saha told The New Paper while in Malaysia for a charity match.

"I struggle to understand why players express themselves (in this way). As much as they want to move, I understand that, but I don't think it is something that should be done. I am especially gutted because he is a massive player for the club.

"I hope that he can still remain [with United], but it is difficult to see that because when you express something like this, it becomes a difficult situation to manage. It is not going to be easy for Ole."

Saha's last match for the French national team in 2012 came shortly before now-World Cup winner Pogba made his debut for Les Bleus in 2013.

Despite Pogba's 16 goals last term - the best return of his career - Saha believes the uncertainty at Old Trafford explains him not yet reaching his full potential for Manchester United, but being a talisman for his national team.

"There is a transition period for United, but that is not the case for . There was no lack of stability with the manager for France," Saha said.

"The situation is not the same for United. They are still trying to find their feet back since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

"These are some things that can give an indication of why he has struggled. Because he is a big and talented player, sometimes people expect him to do too much.

"He had a tremendous season, but people will still expect more."

Pogba has not yet returned to Manchester United pre-season training, with the player's Instagram posts showing he is still in New York on holidays.

With the Red Devils first friendly against 's Perth Glory on July 13, Solskjaer has indicated he will be selecting a full strength squad to take on the A-League team.

It remains to be seen whether Pogba will make the journey Down Under with Madrid and circling.