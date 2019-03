Paul Okere: Tusker refused to settle in defeat against Nzoia Sugar

The eleven-time league champions will face AFC Leopards in their next league assignment

FC assistant coach Paul Okere has admitted that his side took some time to settle in their Kenyan match against on Saturday.

A Hansel Ochieng strike was all that the hosts needed to inflict a second straight defeat on the brewers. Okere says the game plan did not work and that the visitors had more chances than his team.

Article continues below

“Our game plan did not work today, they (Nzoia), settled early and capitalized on the set-piece and after that, they sat back making it hard for us to penetrate the defense. The subs we made did not work, they were meant to bring in some creativity but that did not happen.

“I have to admit Nzoia played well, defended well and created more chances than us. The game plan that we have been working on the whole week did not work at all,” Okere told Goal.

The defeat left Tusker lying fourth on the 18-team league table.