Paul Ogayi: Western Stima deserved to beat Gor Mahia by many goals

The 1-1 draw denied the Kenyan champions a chance to move top of the league table as they settled for second behind Bandari

head coach Paul Ogayi feels his team had an opportunity to beat on Wednesday.

Ernest Wendo scored for the champions in the first half before Vincent Odongo made things even after the break. Ogayi says his team will have to focus on the next game hoping to get a win.

“This is a game we could have won; we had about three clear chances and we did not take them. It could have ended 4-1 in our favour but failure to take chances came back to haunt us. It is a big point for us though, and we are happy we are going home with something.

“Now we have to prepare well for our next game, and take the chances that we create.”

The power men will be away in Awendo to play hosts this weekend.