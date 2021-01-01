Paul Ogai: Western Stima part ways with former Coast Stima coach

The tactician leaves the Kisumu club that has recently been dealing with match-fixing allegations and poor results

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Western Stima have confirmed the departure of head coach Paul Ogai.

Western Stima have lost six games of the nine they have played and although Ogai’s departure is linked to poor results, the club did not expressly state why he has left.

“The club has parted ways with head coach Paul Ogai,” the Kisumu club announced on Monday.

“We thank him for the great work and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

In a previous interview, the club’s chairman Laban Jobita stated he was afraid the current players were unable to get them out of the relegation zone.

“We must bring in new players in the short transfer window,” Jobita told Goal in an earlier interview.

“I am afraid the players we have cannot get us out of our current position. So we have to get players who will help us move upwards on the table before it is too late.

“I am waiting for the report from the technical bench and then we implement it as soon as possible.”

Ogai’s departure comes after Jobita confirmed a Ugandan national Ronald Mugisha had been arrested for attempting to influence the results of their game against KCB.

“I have been suspecting there is something that is wrong somewhere,” Jobita said earlier. “For instance, in our 5-2 loss to Tusker, we conceded four penalties. It was unusual; how can one game produce four penalties?

“I even called the league managers and complained about the same, and narrated my fears. I am just happy my players decided to collaborate with me to stop the vice from happening.”

Article continues below

With the departure of Ogai, a reshuffle in the playing unit is expected as the Kisumu club hopes to get the players that will help them turn the current Premier League tide.

Western Stima’s struggle was also occasioned by massive movement during the previous window where most of their first-teamers either joined league rivals Gor Mahia or Wazito FC.

Abdalla Juma, who is the immediate former Sony Sugar head coach, is the leading candidate to take over at Western Stima. Juma is an experienced Kenyan tactician having worked at Chemelil Sugar, Bidco United, KCB, Ushuru FC and Thika United.