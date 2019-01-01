Paul Ogai hopes to lead Western Stima to top 10 finish in KPL

The Kisumu-based side has lost their last two home matches but are keen to make things right in their next match

head coach Paul Ogai has revealed that a top 10 finish will be a great achievement.

Ogai underlined their progress in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) after spending one year in the National Super League (NSL).

The coach maintained that they have to start producing positive results if their dreams have to be actualized.

"If we finish in the top 10 positions then we will actually consider that an achievement. The only problem that we have faced recently is the failure to win our matches and that has affected the team’s spirit," Ogai told Goal in an interview.

"I hope that we will get back to our winning track as we had in the season earlier and that will be achievable if we can have a fully fit squad. We have some players whose presence is actually important and should they miss a match or two, that affects the team."

Ogai has missed the services of Clifford Omondi, Luke Ochieng and Vincent Omumbo in previous matches this year but the players have managed to shrug off their injuries and have returned to training.

Western Stima have lost their two previous matches at home against and , though their tie against the Dockers was played at Kericho Green Stadium because Moi Stadium was booked for the Senator’s devolution conference last week.

Their next match on April 24 is an away game to at Sudi Stadium.