Paul Mullin is inevitable! Wrexham striker on scoresheet yet again with bullet header but late Adam Wilson stunner rescues point for Bradford City

Wrexham were held to a 1-1 draw against Bradford City in League Two, with Paul Mullin's headed goal ultimately not enough to claim all three points.

Mullin scores his third goal of season

Wilson pegs back visitors with late rocket

Wrexham survive to move up to fourth

TELL ME MORE: The Red Dragons looked to be heading for what would've been a valuable three points away from home but clearly no one had told Adam Wilson. The 23-year-old, who spent time in Newcastle United's academy, rode a couple of challenges and smashed home high into Arthur Okonkwo's net after 84 minutes to rescue what Bradford would argue was a deserved point for the hosts. It was a cruel blow for Phil Parkinson's side, who had led after 68 minutes courtesy of Paul Mullin's third goal of the season, but they'll be glad to get away from Valley Parade with a draw after almost conceding a comical own goal in stoppage time and then surviving a controversial penalty call.

THE MVP: After three games without a goal, Mullin will be delighted to have got back on the scoresheet but the goal was all about Ryan Barnett's delivery. The Wrexham winger, who joined the club in February 2023, looped over the cross for the Red Dragons' star man to do the rest. He should really have had two assists to his name, however, with Mullin wasting a glorious first-half chance as he nodded Barnett's inch-perfect cross wide from close range. A top display from the former Shrewsbury man who created three chances, more than any other Wrexham player.

THE BIG LOSER: We're going to give it to referee Ross Joyce. He gave one of the strangest yellow card's we've ever seen after booking Wrexham's James Jones in a case of mistaken identity - it wasn't him who flew into the challenge that floored his opponent - and he probably should've awarded Bradford a late penalty for handball after the ball clearly struck a Wrexham arm in the box. No VAR here, though, and it's fair to say the majority of the 21,552 in attendance weren't best pleased.

MATCH IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT WREXHAM? It's a quick turnaround for the Red Dragons, who next face bottom-of-the-table Sutton United at SToK Racecourse in League Two on October 24.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐