Paul Kiongera: Sofapaka complete signing of former Wazito FC striker

The experienced attacker was a free agent and Batoto ba Mungu have signed him on a two-year deal

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side have completed the signing of striker Paul Muigai Kiongera.

The 2009 league champions have been rebuilding for the new season, and have been busy in the market in search of players who can help them battle for the title they last won more than a decade ago. It is for this reason they have settled their eyes on the towering striker to lead their attacking department.

"We have signed Kiongera, the deal is complete and he will be our player for the next two years with an option of extending it," club president Elly Kalekwa told Goal on Monday.

More teams

"Kiongera is an experienced player who is giving the team a different dimension in attack. We have young players who have talent but lack experience, and Kiongera compliments them with that."

The forward signed a short term contract with Wazito in January but was among the 13 players dropped in the current transfer window. Others who showed the door are Lloyd Wahome, long-serving custodian Steven Njunge, midfielder Teddy Osok, forwards Victor Ndinya, Pistone Mutamba, Derrick Otanga, and goalkeeper Kevin Omondi.

The forward went on to explain why he left the club he joined only last season and managed to score four goals before the season was halted in mid-March owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I take this opportunity to thank the management and teammates for the great time and the success we achieved together at Wazito," Kiongera said after his release.

"However, due to differences in opinion as regards my terms of engagement I'm to take a new challenge elsewhere."

A couple of days ago, Kaekwa also revealed they have sealed the services of defender Michael Kibwage.

"Kibwage will be joining us, we will be unveiling him in a couple of days," the successful businessman told Goal.

"We have agreed on a two-year contract with the player and we are happy to have finally managed to convince him to join us.

Article continues below

"As Sofapaka, we are building a strong team to compete for top honours in the new campaign. We have already set our objectives and we just need the right people to help us realize them."

Sofapaka are negotiating with midfielder Lawrence Juma over a possible transfer in this window.

The Harambee Stars midfielder is among the players who are keen to leave the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions.