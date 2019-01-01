Paul Kiongera: Killarney Athletic sign former Gor Mahia striker

The former Kenyan striker has joined the Irish amateur side and is expected to start playing as soon he receives clearance

Former and AFC striker Paul Kiongera has joined Killarney Athletic, an Irish lower-tier side.

Kiongera, who last played for Ushuru in , also featured for Kenyan Premier League ( ) side and the Kenyan national team.

The forward has joined the amateur club and will wait for his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) to make his debut for his new side.

The former Simba SC striker was pleased after he received a warm welcome at Killarney Athletic, pointing out how people easily people interact with him.

“The lads are good, they’re welcoming and they’re friendly too. In Kenya when you move to a different team, people have a mentality you’re there to take their position,” Kiongera told Killarney Advertiser.

“Here the lads have tried to help me settle in. I was surprised by the way people are very friendly. I wasn’t expecting it because it’s different in Africa.

“When you are walking on the road, somebody will say ‘hi’. You see people chatting and you think that they know each other but no, they are just chatting. So yeah, I’m happy to be here because people are friendly.”

Kiongera was also quick to point out the difference between football in Kenya and in the amateur league he is yet to play in.

“I would say the standard is not ‘top’ standard but you understand it’s amateur. People don’t get to train every day, just twice a week or three times a week but it’s much better than the amateur standard in Kenya,” he explained.

“I’ve noticed here that players try to find a solution quickly, try to go long, which is different. In Kenya, we love short passing and we don’t hold the ball, but I’ve noticed here people love dribbling.

Article continues below

“So, it’s quite different.”

Kiongera is expected to be one of the highest-profile players to feature in the Kerry District League, which is the seventh level in the football league system.