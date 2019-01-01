Paul Kiongera grabs a brace as Ushuru sink Modern Coast to return top

The highest margin was recorded at Afraha Stadium where St. Joseph's Youth mauled Migori Youth 7-1

Ushuru FC went top of the National Super League table after downing Modern Coast 3-0 on Wednesday.

Former AFC striker Paul Kiongera hit a brace, in the 23rd and 48th minute, to help the Ken Kenyatta led side get an impressive win. The third goal came in the 86th minute courtesy of Alex Sunga.

Following the win, the Taxmen go top of the table with thirty-eight points, same as Wazito, who have an inferior goal difference. The latter fell by a solitary goal against Nairobi Stima, who have not tasted defeat this season. The power men are placed third on the log with a pointless.

Kisii based Shabana FC held hosts Administration Police to a barren draw at the Camp Toyoyo grounds, while Kangemi All Stars defeated their hosts Nairobi City Stars 2-1 at the same venue.

It was not business as usual for Talanta, who fell 3-0 to Kibera Black Stars.

Collated results for NSL: Nairobi City Stars 1-2 Kangemi All-Stars, Administration Police 0-0 Shabana, FC Talanta 0-3 Kibera Black Stars, Coast Stima 2-1 Police, St. Joseph’s Youth 7-1 Migori Youth, Kisumu All-Stars 4-0 Fortune Sacco, Bidco United 1-0 Green Commandos, Nairobi Stima 1-0 Wazito, Eldoret Youth 2-2 Thika United and Ushuru 3-0 Modern Coast Rangers.