Paul-Jose M'Poku: Standard Liege's star ends five-year Europa League hoodoo against Vitoria de Guimaraes

The winger hadn’t found the back of the net in the competition since scoring against Sevilla in November 2014

Paul-Jose M'Poku scored his first goal since 2014 in Standard Liege’s 2-0 triumph over Vitoria de Guimaraes on Thursday.

The DR Congo international capitalised on a defensive blunder from Burkina Faso’s Edmond Tapsoba before beating Miguel Silva in goal for the Portuguese outfit.

After a goalless first half, Florent Hanin turned the ball into his net to hand the Belgians a 66th minute lead before M’Poku sealed victory with his late minute strike.

The winger’s last goal came in Les Rouges’ 3-1 defeat to on November 6, 2014 at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan during his first spell at the club.

M'Poku also went on loan to and Panathinaikos, before returning to the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium.

His compatriot Merveille Bokadi was on parade from start to finish, while ’s Collins Fai was not dressed by manager Michel Preud'homme.

On the other hand, ’s Mikel Agu was handed a starter’s role before his replacement by Pepe in the 70th minute with ’s Alhassan Wakaso not considered for action by the Conquerors.

Following their latest win, Standard Liege now shift attention to Sunday’s Belgian First Division A clash with AS Eupen.

They lead the table with 15 points after seven matches.