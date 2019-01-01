Pattilah Omoto among Kariobangi Sharks' trio targeted by Yanga

Sharks will now face Everton who is set to tour Kenya later in the year

Tanzanian giants Yanga is reportedly interested in three players from Kariobangi Sharks.

Harrison Mwendwa, the Sunday's hero as Sharks beat Bandari to clinch the Super Cup title, is among the trio that also includes Pattilah Omoto and Shaphan Oyugi reportedly on Yanga’s radar.

“Yanga coach has requested the club management to go out of their way and rope in the players in time for the 2019/20 season,” Mwanaspoti reported.

Article continues below

According to the paper, Sharks are willing to engage Yanga for further talks. “If Yanga is interested in our players we’ve no problem opening talks for a possible transfer, we believe in talent development and exporting,” Sharks Ceo Lindah Ambiyo was quoted by the paper.

Sharks are never afraid to sell even their best assets for a profit. The club sold Masoud Juma to Cape Town City of South Africa at the start of the 2018 season before releasing Ovella Ochieng who moved to Sweden.

Sharks will now face Everton iwho is set to tour Kenya later in the year.