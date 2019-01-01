Patson Daka: Red Bull Salzburg star scores first career hat-trick in SCR Altach obliteration

The 20-year-old was on target thrice as Die Mozartstadter strolled past Alex Pastoor’s men in Saturday’s Austrian Bundesliga fixture

Patson Daka has recorded his first hat-trick, scoring in Red Bull Salzburg’s 6-0 demolition of SCR Altach.

After narrowly losing Wednesday’s game to , the Zambian put up a striking performance against Alex Pastoor’s side.

Mali’s Sekou Koita set the game alight with his fifth-minute strike after being assisted by compatriot, Mohamed Camara.

Six minutes later, Daka opened his account with a cool finish. He fired past Reuf Durakovic after beating Emir Karic to Majeed Ashimeru’s lob.

In the 24th minute, he put Salzburg three goals up after making "mincemeat" of the visitors’ backline to convert Patrick Farkas’ pass.

The 2017 Caf Young Player of the Year completed his treble after profiting from Altach’s shambolic defending in the 59th minute.

Two minutes later, he was replaced with Smail Prevljak but Jesse Marsch’s men were not done as they got two more goals through substitutes Prevljak and Hwang Hee-chan.

With Saturday’s outing, Daka took his Austrian top-flight tally to nine goals after nine games as his team leads the log with 28 points. They visit Sturm Graz in their next outing on October 19.