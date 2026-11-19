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Former Brentford goalkeeper Patrik Gunnarsson has made an emotional return to professional football after battling a severe neurological illness that left him confined to a wheelchair. The Iceland international spent nearly 20 months away from the pitch before completing a miraculous comeback in Belgium's top flight with KV Kortrijk.

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Goalkeeper returns after serious illness

Gunnarsson has completed a remarkable return to competitive football. The former Brentford goalkeeper is back on the pitch for Belgian side Kortrijk following a nearly 20-month absence. His extended time away from the sport was forced by a severe neurological illness.

The debilitating condition required three separate hospital admissions and fundamentally changed his day-to-day life. During the darkest days of his battle, the shot-stopper faced terrifying physical limitations. He has now miraculously overcome those obstacles to play top-flight football once again.

Fighting through terrifying physical limits

The reality of Gunnarsson’s illness was incredibly stark. He rapidly lost his physical capabilities and was forced to navigate life without his basic motor functions.

"I went into hospital in a wheelchair because walking had become almost impossible," Gunnarsson explained in an interview with Brentford's official channels. "I couldn't even hold my daughter because I'd lost so much strength. I could still breathe on my own, but it didn't feel normal. It felt as though I wasn't getting as much air into my lungs."

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Relearning the basics of goalkeeping

Overcoming the illness was only the first part of his journey. To revive his professional career, Gunnarsson had to rebuild his athletic foundations entirely from scratch. He channelled his harrowing experiences to inspire his Kortrijk team-mates by sharing personal hospital photographs ahead of a crucial promotion game. Slowly, he transitioned back onto the training pitch.

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"I'd lost so much strength that I could barely walk, so I had to get used to doing everything again," he revealed. "Jumping felt like I was jumping for the first time, diving felt like I was diving for the first time."

Navigating a miraculous football comeback

Gunnarsson has now fully cemented his place in Belgium's top division with Kortrijk. However, he admits the mental hurdles of returning to the pitch were just as challenging as the physical ones.

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"I was very relieved and happy but also nervous to be playing again," he stated. "Of course, after such a long time out, you do have that thought about whether you’re going to be as good as you were before.”

The goalkeeper is determined to appreciate every moment on the pitch as his career resumes. "It is pretty amazing to be back playing at this level already… sometimes I have to remind myself of that," he concluded.