Patrick Odhiambo: Joining Gor Mahia is every coach’s dream in KPL

Odhiambo joined K'Ogalo to replace Zedekiah Otieno ahead of the new season that kicks off in August

New assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo says it is a dream for every tactician to coach the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions.

Odhiambo was recently appointed to take over from Zedekiah Otieno who ditched the club for . The former coach says it is now a challenge for him to continue giving his best to develop his career.

“This is another step for me to develop and to be honest I am really happy to have gotten this opportunity,” Odhiambo told Goal in an interview.

“Every coach certainly wishes to be associated with Gor Mahia in one way or another and I am not an exception. It is everyone's dream to coach Gor Mahia because it is the biggest team we have in the country.

“It is a challenge for me of course, but what I am sure of is that I will continue learning a thing or two.”

Odhiambo helped Sony Sugar to a top five finish last season despite having limited resources. The Sugar Millers have also lost Derrick Otanga and Kevin Omondi to newly promoted side Wazito FC.