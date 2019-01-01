Patrick Odhiambo: I will miss Sony Sugar after signing for Gor Mahia

Odhiambo led the Sugar Millers to a fifth place finish last season despite having what many felt was a 'green' squad

New assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo says he will miss his former side .

Odhiambo joined K’Ogalo on Tuesday to take Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno's position as Hassan Oktay's deputy. The tactician says he had enjoyed his stay at Sony Sugar and that he will forever have a special place for them.

Article continues below

“For real I will miss Sony Sugar, it has been like my second home and everyone here has been like a family to me. Saying that I will not have feelings for them will be a blatant lie, they will always be part of me,” Odhiambo told Goal.

"I urge the players to continue working hard, there is enough talent in them and the most important thing will be discipline. Sony will always be like my second home and I am happy to have been part of them."

The tactician will now have to join hands with Oktay to help Gor Mahia do better in the Caf , as well as the Kenyan Premier League ( ).