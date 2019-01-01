Patrick Matasi tells KPL player what to do to move to a foreign league

Matasi has admitted that it is not easy forcing a move away from the KPL

Kenyan international goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has challenged Kenyan players plying their trade in the Kenyan Premier League to work harder if they want to play in other leagues.

Matasi moved to the Ethiopian Premier League after joining Saint George from Tusker last June

The former AFC Leopards and Posta Rangers custodian has admitted that it is not easy forcing a move outside the KPL and instead, he challenged those harboring the same ambitions to put in more work.

"Football is not an easy game and every player should be aware that some things need patience’ it is not about rushing into making decisions that may affect your career big-time. It is every player's dream to play in a professional league abroad but challenges are there.

"All I can advise my colleagues back in Kenya is to continue giving their best because in good time things will fall in place."