Patrick Matasi: Harambee Stars goalkeeper praises former coach Sebastien Migne

The goalkeeper has credited the tactician for helping him build his national team career further

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has praised former head coach Sebastien Migne for helping him hit greater heights in his career.

Migne agreed with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to terminate his contract on Monday, and the Saint George goalkeeper has credited the Frenchman for helping him build his national team career.

Since Migne's appointment, the former Posta and goalkeeper kept his position in the side, both in the African Nations Cup of Nations qualifiers and in the finals in .

"First of all, I would like to thank coach [Sebastien] Migne for trusting in me and giving me the opportunity to represent Kenya in the 2019 Afcon. Through him, I was able to hit greater heights and improved my game. At no time did I feel he was not the best for us. As he departs, I would like to wish him all the best for the future," Matasi said in a post on his Facebook page.

Matasi also lauded FKF president Nick Mwendwa and called on Harambee Stars fans to keep supporting the national team.

"To FKF president Nick Mwendwa, keep on doing the great things you are doing to improve our local soccer, to the fans, let us rally behind the team, enjoy every success and above all support anyone who comes on board as the next Harambee Stars coach," he added.

Meanwhile, the goalkeeper has denied association with a Facebook page titled 'Patrick Matasi' which criticised Migne after the tactician's time at the helm was terminated.

"I would like to dispel the page 'Patrick Matasi' that is purportedly soiling my name and writing malicious statements about Harambee Stars, FKF President [Nick] Mwendwa and coach [Sebastien] Migne," Matasi clarified.