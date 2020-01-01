Patrick Korir: Nairobi City Stars still active in transfer market

The Simba wa Nairobi have maintained they are still in the market for reinforcement ahead of the new season

Despite making six signings so far in this window, Nairobi City Stars have maintained they are still actively involved in the market.

The Simba wa Nairobi earned promotion to the top-flight last season after Football Federation (FKF) moved to prematurely end the National Super League (NSL) owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

By ending the season, City Stars, who were sitting at the top of the table were automatically promoted alongside second-placed Bidco United.

More teams

City Stars CEO Patrick Korir has now told Goal they are still in the market for a goalkeeper, centre back, defensive midfielder and two wingers before the window closes down.

“We’ve done four signings but if you look at the age of the players we have signed is between 17 and 20 years,” Korir told Goal on Monday.

“We have actually done one senior team signing and that is Elvis Ombija who joined us from and we still have few positions to fill in the senior squad, keeper, centre back, defensive midfielder, and two wingers, and then we will be good to go.”

Asked on how soon the new signings can be unveiled, Korir said: “We are talking to our targets, the discussions with some players to come on board are ongoing and it won’t take much time.”

City Stars were delighted to unveil Ombija, with the club’s team coordinator Samson Otieno saying: “He has been a long term target and we are happy to welcome him to Simba wa Nairobi. He gives us extra options upfront and is a great boost to the team.”

On signing for City Stars, Ombija, said: “My aim was to play the 2020/21 season through hard and with support from the entire Coast Stima family.

“My decision to join City Stars comes at the right time and I am glad to join Lion's Pride and be part of a team that will challenge for the title.

Article continues below

“I am happy to join the likes of Muki (Anthony Kimani), Pinchez [Peter Opiyo], [Oliver] Maloba, and many more talented players at City Stars.”

Ombija will don his favourite jersey no. 24 and will be contesting for the number nine position with Gambian marksman Ebrima Sanneh, Ezekiel Odera, Kaimosi High alumnus Davis Agesa and teenager Vincent Otieno.

Apart from Ombija City Stars have also signed teenage goalkeeper Elvis Ochieng Ochoro from regional league side Hakati Sportiff, Rowland Makati from Vapor Sports, Timothy Ouma from Laiser Hill Academy, and Ronney Kola Oyaro from Kenya School of Government (KSG).