Patrick Kaddu: Is Uganda hotshot East Africa's best striker today?

The Cranes striker has made headlines for his exploits at the Africa Cup of Nations and in the recent CHAN qualifiers; is he East Africa's finest?

Patrick Kaddu is currently the talk of Ugandan football, owing to his hat-trick that helped the Cranes advance to the final round of the African Nations Championship qualifiers at the expense of Somalia this weekend



It was his fourth goal in the two legs, having scored another one in the first leg played in Djibouti a week ago.



His goals, which came in the fourth, 44th and 48th minutes, were enough to hand his team a deserved 4-1 win and a 7-2 aggregate result against the war-torn minnows.

Allan Kyambadde also impressed, but the exploits of Kaddu stole the show, and further boosted the attacker's reputation.





The KCCA FC striker was previously instrumental at helping his nation qualify for the 2019 in ; it was his 78th-minute header against Cape Verde which sealed the Cranes' position in Africa's elite competition.



He expertly directed Kyambadde's cross past the custodian to send the fans at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala into raptures to open his account for and become an immediate fan favourite.

Fast forward to the Afcon in when his country were playing against the Democratic Republic of Congo in a Group D match; again, it was the 23-year-old who connected to a Farouk Miya ball to give his side the lead.

The Cranes eventually won the game 2-0, and Kaddu's powerful performances were among the highlights of their campaign.



Kaddu's star is rising fast, with the striker having worked his way up from the lower leagues to the Ugandan top tier over recent years. KCCA snatched him up from Maroons FC, where he was scoring goals at will, and he's adapted well to life at the domestic giants.



During his tender age, the striker was nicknamed after former star Michel Salgado due to a number of similarities, with one being his passion for the game. His love for football saw him miss meals; he was completely committed and appeared destined for greater things.





“From a very young age, Kaddu has been crazy about football. He would play on end, and I used to punish him for missing lunch," his mother Hadija Nakitanda told the Observer.



At KCCA, he has managed to form a formidable partnership with his teammates, notably the young Allan Okello, another fast-rising youngster.



His coach at KCCA, Mike Mutebi, describes the striker as the next big thing in Ugandan football.



“[Kaddu] is the striker to watch out for in the future," Mutebi told Goal. "He has the pace and physique to take on any defenders in the world."



The striker has a great physique, has a deadly eye for the goal and can make something out of nothing.

He has been compared with the likes of David Kamoga, Issa Sekatawa, Frank Kyazze, and Magid Musizi; the 1980s forwards who were determined to score on every and any given occasion.





In East Africa, he must be considered among the most in-form forwards, but is he the region's best?



Who are his rivals?

Enosh Ochieng of and is known to be a natural finisher, but he cannot match Kaddu in terms of work rate, individual brilliance, and technique. It is the same case with and Simba SC’s John Bocco, who blows hot and cold depending on the situation.

Tanzania’s Mbwana Samatta needed the 2010/11 season to convince Tout Puissant Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo to sign him. He managed to score 13 goals in 25 appearances for Simba SC, as well as a further nine assists.

After moving to in , Samatta has scored 36 goals in 81 appearances since 2016. The striker has also managed to score 17 goals in the 45 appearances for Taifa Stars of Tanzania, and clearly stands ahead of Kaddu in the East African striker stakes in the world today...even if he needed time to get there.

It was a similar case for Rwandan ace Jacques Tuyisenge; the striker made a name while at Police of Rwanda where he scored 13 goals in 33 appearances.

Since 2016, he has scored 50 goals for , helping them to win three consecutive Kenyan Premier League titles.

However, in the national team level, Tuyisenge, who has ditched Gor Mahia to sign for Petro Atletico of Angola, has struggled, managing just 10 goals so far.

At club level, he may be superior, but his international goalscoring rate is inferior to that of Kaddu.

On the other hand, Kaddu has managed to score 48 goals since 2014 for Kiyovu, Maroons FC and KCCA - all Ugandan clubs. He has also managed to score six goals in 11 appearances for Uganda Cranes.

Those are better stats than Fiston Abdul Razak of Burundi, who hasn't demonstrated the same kind of consistency in front of goal as Kaddu, even if he has proved himself in North Africa, where he struck seven in 20 for JS Kabylie last term.

Fiston, despite being a different kind of player than Kaddu, boasts the kind of trajectory that the Uganda forward should seek to emulate.

Perhaps Kenya's Michael Olunga, however, is the player who represents the most 'ideal' comparison for Kaddu, with the duo boasting similar attributes.

Both are hungry and determined to score at any given time, while both have the country deep in their hearts.



Cecafa Media Officer Rodgers Mulindwa has a great deal of respect for the striker, and is confident that he can be the long-term striking option for the Cranes.

“I like watching [Kaddu] because he is a complete striker," Mulindwa told Goal, "a player who is willing to sacrifice and help a team he is playing for.

“He can trouble defenders easily and his knack of finding the back of the net is what I like about him most. We must be happy the player is coming up well and who knows, he might be the one to solve our problems in the striking area.”

After a long time in search of an accomplished and clinical striker, Uganda Cranes can finally claim to have one of the region's finest. In time, he may even be East Africa's best.