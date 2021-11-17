'We need a little patience with Ighalo' - Rohr urges caution with Nigeria attacker

The goals will come again for Odion Ighalo if he is given enough time to settle, Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr says.

After a two-year hiatus from the Super Eagles, the former Manchester United striker made a return to the team in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde.

Ighalo was in action in the 1-1 draw against Bubista’s Blue Sharks before he was subbed off for Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho.

The return of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations top-scorer was expected to add more depth to Nigeria’s attack, and when asked why his team still struggled in front of goal with the 32-year-old’s presence, Rohr told the media: “We need a little patience with Ighalo.

“He has not been with us for more than one year, he needs the time to find the harmony.

“I think we saw interesting things [from Ighalo’s partnership] with Osimhen, and with him, Osimhen will grow and will learn a lot.

“Now, I am sure that for the 2021 Afcon, we can prepare with these two players – something which is more harmonious.

“[The game against Cape Verde] was like a final – a very special game and some of the chances we had came off the help of Ighalo.

“So, let’s have a little patience, give us a little time to work with him together and the goals will come again.”

Earlier, the German tactician claimed that his men deserved to have scored at least a second goal against the visitors at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

“First of all, sometimes, a draw can be like a victory. That was the case today. Because we wanted to qualify, we knew that a draw is already qualification,” he told the media.

“It was not an easy game because Cape Verde have a good technical team and they scored a goal in a moment when we believed we had the match in the hands.

“We missed a lot of chances in the first half, and I think we deserved to score a second goal.

“That did not come, and we had to defend, and the players did it very well."

Notwithstanding the outcome, the Super Eagles are through to the third round – where Africa’s representatives for Qatar 2022 will be determined.