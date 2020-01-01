Patience made me Gor Mahia captain – Nkana FC’s Shakava

The former Kakamega Homeboyz defender was handed the armband when Musa Mohamed decided to leave K’Ogalo in 2018

Harun Shakava has revealed what made him the captain of Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants in January 2018.

Shakava was given the armband after Musa Mohamed left to join KF Tirana of Albania and the defender has revealed why he was chosen over the other players.

“I joined Gor Mahia when I was just 19 years in 2014 under Bob Williamson. Patience at Gor Mahia made me captain because a number of players came and went,” Shakava told MKV TV.

“I was pushing hard and I knew my time was coming although things were tough. I played more than 300 games for Gor Mahia and maintaining fitness at that level was not a joke.

“I pushed hard despite the situation that defines the Kenyan football knowing what I wanted in the end.”

Shakava also explained how pressure has come to define the life of any player at K’Ogalo and how participation in continental matches moulded them into who they are.

“Before I was even made the captain, you have to understand that all games for Gor Mahia come with incredible pressure,” he added.

“The pressure from fans makes it even harder unlike in other teams where there is less pressure from fans.

“If you look at the level of Caf football and compare it with our local football, of course, there is a whole difference. If one plays in Caf for three or four seasons, he would develop a strong mentality in football.

“That is what made a lot of Gor Mahia players grow and that is why they played with incredible confidence when facing Kenyan rivals.”

Shakava left Gor Mahia after five years where he won the KPL titles in 2017, 2018 and in the transitional season of the 2018/19, and joined Nkana of Zambia.

He credits Gor Mahia for giving him the stage to showcase his abilities and went ahead to explain the difference between the Kenyan league and the Zambian one.

“Gor Mahia are a big team that is known well across Africa and scouts will always want to watch an outstanding performer at the club,” Shakava concluded.

“The Zambian football is above the Kenyan competition but in management, state of pitches, many teams have sponsors and enjoy a considerable number of fans but not in talent-wise.

"But when you come to and in a game for example involving and you are likely to get three or four people.

“There is also great speed involved in Zambian football more than it is in Kenya and the league is also more physical.”