Pascal Ogweno set to make debut as Gor Mahia name team to face Zoo FC

Francis Mustafa and Ephrem Guikan will lead the attack while Shafik Batambuze earns his fifth straight start for K’Ogalo

Pascal Ogweno is set to make his debut for Gor Mahia when K'Ogalo take on Zoo FC in the midweek Kenyan Premier League match n Wednesday.

Ogweno joined K’Ogalo from Kariobangi Sharks at the end of last season. The defender has been handed a starting berth in the absence of Joash Onyango.

Gor Mahia XI: Boniface Oluoch, Philemon Otieno, Shafik Batambuze, Haron Shakava, Pascal Ogweno, Ernest Wendo, Humphrey Mieno, Francis Kahata, Samuel Onyango, Francis Mustafa, Ephrem Guikan.

Reserves: Frederick Odhiambo, Charles Momanyi, Cercidy Okeyo, Benard Ondiek, Boniface Omondi, Erisa Ssekisambu, Nicholas Kipkirui.