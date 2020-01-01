Partey reacts to emphatic Atletico Madrid victory over Osasuna

Los Rojiblancos bagged all three points in the Basque country which put them back in the top four

Thomas Partey has taken to social media to express delight as claimed a big 5-0 win at Osasuna in on Wednesday night.

The Ghanaian midfielder started from the bench after playing 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao.

He came on in the 69th minute for Portuguese sensation Joao Felix who scored a goal in both halves.

Marcos Llorente, Alvaro Morata and Yannick Carrasco scored the other goals on the night.

It was the first time in two years Atletico scored five goals in a game, the last time being a 5-2 win at on February 25, 2018. Diego Costa (brace), Antoine Greizmann (brace) and Koke, all on the scoresheet that day.

"Important three points for the team, now to keep working hard," Partey posted on Instagram.

The victory was only Atleti's third win in their last nine league matches, drawing five and losing once against fierce rivals .

They are back into the top four temporarily pending 's clash at in the Basque Derby on Thursday evening.

Partey's 21 minutes on the pitch saw him produce 21 touches and 17 accurate passes at 85%. The 27-year old was also accurate in playing two long balls from three.

It is just the fourth time in La Liga this season he did not make the starting XI, the last occasion coming in a 1-1 draw at Alaves on October 29, 2019.

Partey has been on the radar of several European clubs particularly , who are looking to activate his €50 million release clause. Atleti manager Diego Someone has acknowledged that the continent's best sides want him because of his fine qualities.

"Thomas is the one who best understands this position and the transition from defence to attack, shooting, scoring, providing assists and playing passes between the lines," Simeone told the media before the Osasuna game.

"When he's at his best level consistently, he's so good that all the best teams in Europe are looking at him."

Los Rojiblancos will be playing at the Wanda Metropolitano for the first time since resumption when they take on defender Mohammed Salisu's Valladolid on Saturday night.