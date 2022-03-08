Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has lauded the impact made by Bukayo Saka in the 3-2 win away to Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

The 20-year-old was on target for the Gunners alongside Martin Odegaard - whom he provided the assist for, and Gabriel Martinelli. The relegation-threatened Hornets got their goals through Juan Hernandez and Moussa Sissoko.

However, it was Saka's impact that caught the attention of the Ghana international.

"We all know what he is doing. He is one of the best young players in the world now," Partey said as quoted by Metro.

"I think he is doing a great job. I hope he stays with us for a long time and does what he can, and tries to take this team far."

By winning the Sunday game, the North Londoners jumped to fourth on the table.

The Black Star has explained the reason behind the team's good form and what they expected from Watford despite the win.

"I think we are mentally strong. We want to go game after game and this is what we are doing. I hope we continue with this form," Partey continued.

"We knew coming [to Vicarage Road] was not going to be easy. We tried to do our best and we tried to control the game.

"At the end, we were able to score three goals. It [was] difficult so we had to manage [the game] and try our best to get the three points. In the end that is what we did."

Arsenal have played 25 matches, winning 15 of them, drawn three and lost seven, further scoring 41 goals and conceding 29. They have 48 points, one more than their closest top-four challengers Manchester United.

The latter have played three games more, winning 13, drawing nine and losing seven. The latest outing was away to Manchester City where they lost 4-1.

The Citizens top the table with 69 points, followed by Liverpool who are on 63 with Chelsea in the third position with 53.