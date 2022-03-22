Partey in but no Salisu: Ghana squad for Nigeria showdown in 2022 World Cup qualifier generates mixed reactions
After weeks of public requests, Ghana have announced their squad for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.
For what was a ploy to “confuse the opposition”, the 27-man roster was unveiled by the Ghana Football Association early on Tuesday morning.
The announcement generated a lot of discussion on social media.
For some fans, the squad, which featured Arsenal midfielder Thomas Teye Partey and Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan had the necessary ingredients to outclass the Super Eagles in the two-legged play-off on Friday and next Tuesday.
Other fans, however, seemed unimpressed by Otto Addo’s first selection as stand-in Ghana coach.
As typical of squad announcements, questions were asked of the call-ups of certain players.
It was just not about who was in but also about who was out.
Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu, who previously rejected call-ups to the Black Stars, once again turned down an invitation.
It now appears as though Ghana fans are growing impatient by his continuous snubbing of the national team.
