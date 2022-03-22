After weeks of public requests, Ghana have announced their squad for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

For what was a ploy to “confuse the opposition”, the 27-man roster was unveiled by the Ghana Football Association early on Tuesday morning.

The announcement generated a lot of discussion on social media.

It's not like people don't like the Black Stars oo. Hmm



Come and see my WhatsApp status this morning. Even my Makaranta Mallam has updated his status with the squad.



Eish!! — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) March 22, 2022

The country make hard to the extent that even the GFA needed to use midnight bundle to announce the black Stars squad 😭 — NUNGUA SHATTA WALE🙏 (@ShattaChelsea) March 22, 2022

So the Black Stars squad they were hiding naa this? LMAO.... This squad can't even beat about the Bush. — Don (@Opresii) March 22, 2022

GFA released the black stars squad list at dawn? They thought we’d never wake up to bash them or something? — Kobby Founda🇬🇭 (@Founda_) March 22, 2022

For some fans, the squad, which featured Arsenal midfielder Thomas Teye Partey and Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan had the necessary ingredients to outclass the Super Eagles in the two-legged play-off on Friday and next Tuesday.

This is a good squad to beat Nigeria. Now I can support my Black Stars without any heebie-jeebies — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) March 22, 2022

My Nigeria friends in my DM begging me not to troll them if Ghana win lol 😂. They were bragging just few days ago and after seeing the black Stars squad they are scared 😂😂😂 — Steeze 👀 (@__Steeze1) March 22, 2022

Ghana Black stars squad is out. Now I can boldly say we won’t score Nigeria less than 4 goals in Baba Yara. And we’re going to win the World Cup as well. — Ghana Yesu☦️ (@ghyesu_) March 22, 2022

I don't know many of the new names in the squad but it still inspires me. I get the feeling that somebody is working hard at this. It's about Ghana. It's about the Black Stars.#Blackstars #IsupportGhana. pic.twitter.com/X9uhqLaOLE — Sam Attah-Mensah (@Sammens) March 22, 2022

Other fans, however, seemed unimpressed by Otto Addo’s first selection as stand-in Ghana coach.

After seeing the Black Stars squad, I can say isakaba Neymar and skelewu Messi really go discipline us — kay 💧 (@KayPoissonOne) March 22, 2022

Since Jordan Ayew has found his way into the Black Stars squad, I think he should start from the bench. New strikers should be allowed to show Ghanaians what they’ve got 👍🏽 — z ε K Ⓐ y 𓃵 Matters  (@zekaytweets) March 22, 2022

I don’t even know 98% of the black stars squad,oh lol the national team is finished. — Jason⚡️ (@Jason_gh1) March 22, 2022

As typical of squad announcements, questions were asked of the call-ups of certain players.

That Andy Yiadom nu, I’m far far better than him. weytin he come do for Ghana here? — DRAKE BA EDDY ©️ (@eddy_mens21) March 21, 2022

Look, I'm trying of late not to be rash on my comments on black stars players who make the squad



But what is it about this Kamaheni guy that he keeps making the lists recently?



Someone talk to me I'm willing to listen — Kwadwo (@Kwadwo_Hemeng) March 22, 2022

It was just not about who was in but also about who was out.

What is this? When will you call me to scout. No Schulpp, but you go bring Yiadom. No Duncan, but you go force Jordan in to the squad. Wriedt ahead of Emmanuel Gyasi? Hmm @ghanafaofficial this was your secret? They will come and say we didn’t have Kamaldeen, Salisu, Semenyo etc. pic.twitter.com/zqEXGm0FL0 — Il Capitano © 🇬🇭 (@CaptainMaxi_) March 22, 2022

No Majeed Ashimeru and Alfred Duncan in the Black Stars squad. GFA any special reasons? — Cookie Tee (@TheCookieteeGH) March 22, 2022

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu, who previously rejected call-ups to the Black Stars, once again turned down an invitation.

GFA Vice President Mark Addo to Kessben Fm: " We engaged Mohammed Salisu but he is not ready to play for the Black Stars."



Salisu should stay far away from the Black Stars if we qualify for Qatar 2022. We have room for only committed players. 🇬🇭 — Mirpuri✍ (@InterBoy1908) March 22, 2022

Our love is growing into hate...😡 Salisu is a good player but it's about time we overlooked him and accept what we have... pic.twitter.com/6Y4Gr3p3fs — Stillinsky (@FStillinsky1) March 22, 2022

It now appears as though Ghana fans are growing impatient by his continuous snubbing of the national team.

What are your thoughts on Ghana’s squad?

Do you think Nigeria stands a chance against this team?

Should Ghana qualify for the World Cup, should Salisu be welcomed into the national set-up?

