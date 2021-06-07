Partey: Ghana FA updates on Black Stars midfielder, Kamaldeen rejects call-up

The 27-year-old has been in the news for being reportedly sacked from camp while the Manchester United target has not been seen in camp

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will join Ghana’s squad for their second friendly fixture against Cote d’Ivoire, having been excused for Tuesday’s friendly tie with Morocco, the football Association has stated.

The news follows earlier media reports that the 27-year-old was sent away from camp by Ghana coach CK Akonnor after turning up late for the training exercise.

The Black Stars are set to play as guests of Morocco on Tuesday and return home to host Cote d’Ivoire three days later.

“Thomas travelled to Cape Coast on Thursday to meet Coach Charles Akonnor over some personal issues. After the meeting which lasted for about an hour, the Coach excused him from the trip to Morocco – and asked him to report to camp for the second game against Ivory Coast,” the GFA said while providing team news.

“As the first deputy captain of the Black Stars, Thomas later joined his colleagues in training to show solidarity and support before leaving for Accra.

“The Arsenal midfielder will therefore team up with the rest of the squad on Thursday when the team returns from Morocco.”

Like Partey, Brentford winger Tariqe Fosu has also been left out of the side for the Morocco duel but is expected back for the Cote d’Ivoire engagement.

“Tariqe reported to camp Saturday evening, after the sides last training session in Cape Coast," the GFA statement added.

"Coach Akonnor engaged him briefly and told him that reporting late has scuppered his chances of travelling with the team to Morocco. The Brentford winger will also join the team on Thursday for the game against Ivory Coast."

Nordsjaelland winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, who has been linked to Ajax, Liverpool and Manchester United, has not joined camp, nor did Leicester City attacker Kamal Sowah and Joseph Paintsil.

“The trio gave varied reasons that clearly confirm that they are not ready for the games. They, therefore, turned down the invitation,” the FA said on their absence from camp.

China-based midfielder Mubarak Wakaso will also miss the matches as he “couldn’t make the trip due to Covid-19 complications. He would be required to undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine upon his return from Accra – hence the decision to leave him out of the squad for now.”

Article continues below

His club-mate Frank Acheampong is similarly out: “Frank is bereaved. He laid his late mother to eternal glory over the weekend and couldn’t make time to join the team for the matches. But the China-based winger was at the Airport to see the team off as a sign of support.”

Finally, there was news on South Africa-based goalkeeper Richard Ofori: “Groin injury. He sustained a groin injury during his club’s (Orlando Pirates) CAF Confederation Cup game against ES Setif in March this year. The lanky goalkeeper is now recovering from the setback.”

A squad of 25 players, led by captain Andre Ayew, have already touched base in Morocco for the fixture.