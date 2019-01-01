Partey and Abdulai win top honours with Ghana Sports Writers

The two players were adjudged the best footballers, with the Atletico Madrid star going on to add the Sports Personality of the Year prize

ace Thomas Partey walked away with the biggest honour at the Sports Writers' Association of (SWAG) Awards held on Saturday night in Accra.

The midfielder was adjudged the Sports Personality of the Year, having earlier reclaimed the Male Footballer of the Year award which he first won last year.

The prizes are befitting rewards for his good showing for both club and country in the past year.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for Atletico this season, making 30 appearances in the Spanish LaLiga so far, and scoring three times for Diego Simeone's outfit who currently sit second on the table with two rounds of matches to go.

At international level, Partey has become most important for Ghana. He has helped the Black Stars qualify for the upcoming in where they will face , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.



Meanwhile, 16-year-old Ghana U17 striker Mukarama Abdulai beat competition from Faustina Ampah and Grace Asantewaa to win the Female Footballer of the Year award.

It is another accolade in the bag for the Northern Ladies forward, who has been promoted into Ghana's senior national outfit and has scored in each of her last two matches.

At the Fifa U17 World Cup last year, she netted seven times to win the top scorer's golden boot award and also emerged as the third best player of the tournament.

At such a young age, she was an admirable nominee for the Africa Women's Footballer of the Year gong at the Caf Awards held in January this year.

