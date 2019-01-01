Tshishimbi goal hands Yanga SC friendly victory over AFC Leopards

The midfielder's last-minute goal was enough for the Tanzanian side to claim victory in Arusha

AFC suffered a 1-0 defeat to Yanga SC in a friendly played at Sheikh Amri Abedi Karume Stadium in Arusha, on Sunday.

The solitary goal for the hosts was struck by midfielder Papy Kabamba Tshishimbi in the 89th minute. This was Yanga SC's second friendly match against a Kenyan Premier League ( ) side after drawing 1-1 with during the Mwananchi Day celebrations in Dar es Salaam on August 4.

The mainland team will be up against Botswana champions Township Rollers in the second leg of the Caf preliminary round match.

They drew 1-1 in the initial encounter and the AFC Leopards friendly test is a perfect way for head coach Mwinyi Zahera to gauge his players' in readiness for the decisive return match in Gaborone on August 23.

For AFC Leopards, head coach Casa Mbungo's main aim was to see how his almost new-look team have gelled after signing 10 players in the ongoing transfer window.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan, midfielder Tresor Ndikumana and Malian striker Ismailia Diara are the new faces who started the match while Collins Shivachi, Collins Shichenje, Vincent Habamahoro, and John Wanda started from the bench.

Ingwe will kick-off the 2019/20 match against Kakamega on September 1 at Bukhungu Stadium with the hope of a better campaign after finishing last season sitting 11th on the log.