Pape Gueye: Fifa suspend Senegal star before Afcon game as transfer probe continues

Fifa have suspended Marseille defender Pape Gueye as investigation into his transfer from Watford continues.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisee confirmed that Gueye was withdrawn from their matchday squad in the last minute as they played out a goalless draw against Guinea on Friday.

Gueye who made his Senegal debut in November 2021, played for 13 minutes in the West Africans' opening game against Zimbabwe which ended 1-0 in their favour.

"Pape Gueye had an administrative problem just before the match kicked off," Cisee said, per L'Equipe.

"Five minutes before, we were warned that Fifa suspended him due to a transfer case between his club Marseille and Watford.

"His lawyer informed us this morning around 11am, but just before kick-off, we had confirmation. That's why we removed him from the match sheet."

Article continues below

The 22-year-old who started his early career at Le Havre, agreed a move to Watford in April 2020 ahead of the expiry of his contract at the French club later in July.

The Premier League club announced that he had signed a five-year deal but on July 1, Gueye moved to Marseille where he has played in 47 Ligue 1 games so far.

He is currently on a four-year deal at Marseille which will expire in 2024.