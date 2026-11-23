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Former Italian striker Paolo Di Canio has boldly claimed AC Milan would be a mid-table side if they had kept Rafael Leao. The outspoken pundit believes the summer arrivals of Diego Moreira and Alphadjo Cisse have transformed the club into a much more serious team.

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Milan shine after Frosinone demolition

Milan secured a commanding 5-1 victory over Frosinone on Sunday to climb up to fourth in the Serie A table. The result marked their fourth win in five league matches and highlighted their impressive domestic form this season.

Following the match, Di Canio analysed the performance on Sky Sport Italia's Sunday Night Show. The former West Ham striker used the comprehensive victory to take another swipe at former Milan forward Leao.

Di Canio launches scathing Leao attack

Di Canio has frequently criticised Leao's attitude in the past, and he doubled down on those feelings after Milan's latest triumph. He passionately argued that the current squad is vastly superior to the one that heavily relied on the Portuguese winger.

"You massacred me for three years," Di Canio stated. "This is a serious team; Cisse is already worth three times more than Leao. Moreira is worth five times more because of his seriousness, effectiveness, quality and empathy with his teammates. Milan are a serious team. With Leao, they’d be mid-table now, with doubts."

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Rabiot equals Kaka in new-look squad

Milan made sweeping changes to their attacking line last summer, ultimately selling Leao to Galatasaray for an initial €38 million alongside a 20 percent sell-on clause. They ambitiously reinvested €50m to sign Diego Moreira from Strasbourg and successfully integrated returning loanee Cisse into the first-team setup.

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Adrien Rabiot has also been pivotal to this new-look side, equalling club legend Kaka by recording a goal or assist in seven consecutive Serie A matches. However, Di Canio was quick to downplay the French midfielder's achievement against Frosinone's struggling backline.

"He is good, but he can play blindfolded here," Di Canio concluded. "The last eight, ten teams in Serie A defend pathetically. You go straight in goal with a vertical pass; it’s ridiculous."

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Milan look to maintain top-four push

Milan will now aim to solidify their valuable place in the top four as the Serie A campaign progresses. Continuing their strong run of form and securing a Champions League qualification spot remains the absolute priority for the club. Rossoner will next face Olympiacos in the Europa League, where they currently sit in 28th place in the league phase after securing only one win and suffering three defeats in their first four matches.