Pallister compares £80m Maguire move to his own Man Utd arrival & says very few can cope with pressure

The centre-back believes that only players like Eric Cantona can embrace the expectation of being a big-money signing at Old Trafford

Gary Pallister has compared Harry Maguire's £80 million ($98m) move to to his own record arrival at Old Trafford, claiming that only characters like Eric Cantona can cope with the huge expectations that come with signing for the club.

The 26-year-old centre-half finds himself at the Theatre of Dreams as the most expensive defender in world football.

A record-breaking deal had to be done by United in order for the international to be lured away from Premier League rivals Leicester.

Maguire is now operating under intense pressure and hopes he will be given time in which to prove his full value to the Red Devils cause.

Former United defender Pallister, who was once the subject of a record-breaking move himself, hopes a man walking in his defensive footsteps can thrive in new surroundings.

A £2.3m move which took Pallister from to Manchester made him Britain’s costliest defender back in 1989, and the demands of such a switch have not changed over the last 30 years.

"It was a big challenge and I don't think you're quite prepared when you come into a club like Manchester United, just how big it is and what it means," Pallister told United’s official website when reflecting on his own move.

"Not just here in Manchester, nor in the UK but when I started travelling abroad and realised how big this place is and what it means to people across the world.



"That kind of takes you aback and it does take time to settle in. There are very few people who can do it - Eric Cantona can walk in, with his chest puffed out, and say: ‘This is me, this is where I belong’ and just embrace that kind of pressure.

"For mere mortals like myself, it took me a bit more time."

Maguire may have to display superhuman qualities, a la Cantona, if he is to help dig United out of their current hole.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing more uncomfortable questions amid struggles for consistency from the Red Devils.

Maguire was acquired in a bid to awaken the sleeping giants, but it has become clear that a rebuilding project is going to take longer than many had hoped.