Oxford homeschooling Instructor Tamara Onslow okays FKF’s Center of Excellence

This is the first time that Kenya is taking such a program in local football under the leadership of Nick Mwendwa

The Football Kenya Federation’s National Center of Excellence has been tipped to succeed despite the unfamiliar system the federation adopted with the junior U-15 team players.

The junior team is currently on a homeschooling program at the center of excellence in Thome, Nairobi and Tamara Onslow, a tutor from the Wolsey Hall Oxford Homeschooling College, gave the program a vote of confidence.

The students are taken through a UK-based College’s system - tackling subjects such as Mathematics, Biology, Geography, French and Spanish, online, with one-on-one sessions via skype also in their program.

The flexibility of the homeschooling system also allows them to hold daily training sessions at the Wadi Degla Sports Club in Runda.

Tamara’s visit was aimed at inducing the national U-15 players to the system. “The boys are cooperative, disciplined and neat. I am confident that this project will realize positive results,” said Tamara.

The team has been drafted into the MIC Football Tournament in Costa Brava, Spain, where they will come up against Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Ajax, Manchester United, and Manchester City, among other top European sides, in the U-16 category. The tournament will be played in April this year.