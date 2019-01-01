Owner Ken Ochieng on why Zoo FC's struggling in the KPL

The team faces relegation at the end of the season if they do not pick up enough points from their remaining matches

Zoo FC owner Ken Ochieng has explained why the 2018-19 season has been tough for them.

Ochieng stated that the difficulty has been primarily contributed by the shortness of the current season which started almost after the last one concluded.

Another factor is the loss of senior players to their Kenyan Premier League ( ) rivals. Mike Madoya and Nicholas Kipkirui are the notable players who left the team to join and respectively.

Isaac Kipyegon left to join AFC . The three players were key figures in Zoo’s maiden season in the top-flight and Ochieng believes that their departures contributed to the difficulties they were facing.

“I have watched very few matches this season," Okoth told the club's official site.

"Without doubt, this season was going to be a difficult one for us being a team in transition, and of course a short season with matches every other day.

"Most of our key players left for a reason or another and we have had to fetch replacements without losing our identity by giving everyone a chance.”

Most players for the Kericho-based side have always been poached from the region.

“Our priority has always been to tap talent from within. Most of the players who are shining for us or who have previously shone would not have had the opportunity to play at this level had it not been accorded to them by the team.”

Zoo are at Kenyatta Stadium and will face Posta in a KPL early kick-off fixture.

They desperately need points as they sit 17th and just five points above bottom-placed Mount United.