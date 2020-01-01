Owino deserves another chance for Harambee Stars after impressing against Comoros - Mulee

'Calabar' put an impressive performance for Harambee Stars in the first leg despite coming in as a substitute

Zesco United defender David Owino, who is commonly referred to as Calabar, is set to start for in the (Afcon) Group G qualifying game away to Comoros.

The defender put up an impressive performance after coming in as a substitute during the first leg in place of Samuel Olwande who struggled to tame his opponents.

"I was impressed with [Owino's] display after coming in as a substitute," Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee told Goal before the team's departure to the South Eastern coast of Africa.

"When someone performs well when given an opportunity, it means he deserves another chance."

The 52-year-old is optimistic his team can get maximum points from their Sunday hosts.

"The [Harambee Stars] players are motivated and the only thing is to strategise; of course, it is going to be a very difficult hunting ground," Mulee continued.

"However, I believe we can still sneak in and get three points from Moroni."

The soft-speaking tactician has included FC midfielder Lawrence Juma in his 25-man squad to play Les Coelacantes

The former player was not part of the squad that drew 1-1 with Comoros. 'Ghost' saw the need to include the combative midfielder which will give him more options in Moroni.

Arnold Origi, Ian Otieno, and Brian Bwire are the goalkeepers who will travel with the team. In defence, Wazito FC centre-back Johnstone Omurwa has made it to the squad alongside David Owino Ambulu of .

Musa Masika, who was also left out of the initial squad for Wednesday's game, has also been included in the team alongside the likes of Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna.

Earlier, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa confirmed they will charter a flight for the Harambee Stars as they travel to face Comoros in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Harambee Stars are due to leave the country on Saturday for the must-win reverse fixture in Group G that has and Togo as well.

Goalkeepers: Arnold Origi, Ian Otieno, Brian Bwire

Defenders: Joseph Okumu, Brian Mandela, David Owino Odhiambo, Johnstone Omurwa, Samuel Olwande, David Owino Ambulu, Eric Ouma

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama, Cliff Nyakeya, Johana Omollo, Eric Johanna Omondi, Ayub Timbe, Ismael Gonzalez, Hassan Abdallah, Bonface Muchiri, Kenneth Muguna, Anthony Akumu, Musa Masika, Lawrence Juma

Forwards: Masud Juma, John Avire, John Mark Makwata