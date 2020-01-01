Owino appointed new Wazito FC team manager

The former defender takes his new role in the management after retiring from football

Wazito FC have confirmed Dan Owino as their new team manager, replacing the fired Bramwell Makotsi.

The latter was shown the door on January 13, after being linked to the erroneous Whyvonne Isuza signing, alongside former assistant coach Frank Ouna.

The club have confirmed the former skipper will now be promoted to the management of the club after announcing his retirement owing to a niggling knee injury.

"First, I want to thank him for his service to the club," Wazito CEO Dennis Gicheru is quoted by the club's website.

[Dan Owino] has been a loyal and dedicated servant of the club over the years. In a fast-moving world of football where players switch clubs every day, he stuck with us and did a good job during his time as our player. It was an honour playing with him.

Article continues below

“He will immediately take up his new role as our team manager. [Owino] is a leader and just like during his time as a player I believe that he will excel in his new role as our team manager. I look forward to working with him at the managerial level."

Owino joined Wazito in 2010 from Ushuru FC and was the longest-serving member of the club. In 2018, he was among the squad which helped the team to be promoted to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) for the first time only to be relegated owing to financial struggles.

The 33-year old once again played a pivotal role in helping Wazito win the 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) and get promoted to the top tier once again.