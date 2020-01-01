Has Owen Coyle unlocked Chennaiyin FC's attacking potential?

The Marina Machans have improved leaps and bounds under their new manager and are now one of the contenders for a playoff spot...

Not many would disagree if you stated that the 2-0 scoreline with which overcame in an (ISL) encounter in Chennai on Thursday was a massive understatement.

For such was the home side's dominance in attack, throughout the 90 minutes. If not for wastefulness from Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis and Lallianzuala Chhangte, NorthEast could have been on the receiving end of a scoreline that resembled a tennis set.

There were phases in the game when Chennaiyin FC's build-up play was just exquisite. With the serene Rafael Crivellaro pulling the strings, Chennaiyin kept cutting through the NorthEast defence like a hot knife through butter.

It was almost criminal that the home side did not score a goal in the first half, with at least half a dozen golden chances wasted. And after a brief period of resurgence by NorthEast at the beginning of the second half, Chennaiyin seized control of the game through a moment of magic from Rafael. His 50-yard lob over Subhasish Roy Chowdhury gave Chennaiyin the breakthrough they richly deserved.

Two minutes later, Valskis scored his eighth goal of the season with a brilliant finish from outside the box to make amends for all the misses in the first half. And they should really have scored more towards the end of the second half.

Now this has been a feature of Chennaiyin's attack under Coyle. The former Wanderers manager promised 'high-intensity' football when he came in and that approach is evident. There are phases where Chennaiyin have been attacking and pressing with intensity during every game under Coyle. In six games under Coyle, Chennaiyin have scored 12 goals (in the six games before Coyle, Chennaiyin scored just four) and were shut out only once against Odisha FC on what was a poor pitch. They also wasted a penalty in that game.

If you look at the games under Coyle, Chhangte and Valskis scored within 10 minutes of each other's strikes against (30' and 40'). Schembri and Crivellaro (57' and 59') scored within two minutes against . Crivellaro and Valskis (40' and 43') scored within three minutes against Hyderabad FC and then on Thursday, Crivellaro and Valskisk again scored within two minutes of each other's goals.

Of course, he has settled on a preferred front four who are delivering. Valskis, with Chhangte and Schembri playing on the wings, and Crivellaro playing in the hole is working wonders for Chenaniyin. Their understading is there to see in the build-up play. Coyle was so loathe to change this combination that he decided to put Edwin Vanspaul, who has been playing as a right-back, into the central midfield against NorthEast to replace the suspended Germanpreet Singh.

This, while many expected him to play Masih Saighani in defensive midfield and then be forced to remove one of the foreigners in attack.

And Edwin, who has played in midfield for champions in the past, took to the task like a duck takes to water. He was calm, assured and always willing to receive the ball. Anirudh Thapa also looked much more comfortable playing alongside Edwin and put in one of his best displays of the season.

The result was three points which puts them in the race for the top-four. and Odisha are still favourites ahead of Chennaiyin but a strong finish to the season could propel them into the play-offs.

However, that is not to say all is rosy in the Chennaiyin camp. The defence is yet to convince entirely. Lucian Goian's tendency to fly into tackles, disregarding the organisation of the backline is always a potential hazard. NorthEast could've had a consolation on Thursday, if not for some last-ditch defending and a couple of brilliant saves from Vishal Kaith.

Defence is certainly one of the areas Chennaiyin have plenty of room to improve.

NorthEast, on the other hand, are in all sorts of trouble. Having started the season with a six-game unbeaten run, they are now winless in seven matches. The absence of Asamoah Gyan has rendered them toothless but what really hurt them against Chennaiyin was the absence of Jose Leudo who was suspended.

Without the steel he provides in midfield, Rafael Crivellaro had all the space in the world to hurt them. And the talented Brazilian has already shown that when he is in the mood, Chennaiyin's attack will create a truckload of chances for themselves.