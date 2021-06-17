Ouna: Coach insists Gor Mahia were not better than Mathare United apart from 'fluke goal'

The Slum Boys are at the bottom of the table with just eight points from 18 matches played

Coach Frank Ouna believes his team Mathare United played better despite falling to Gor Mahia who scored a 'fluke' goal in Wednesday's Football Kenya Federation Premier League outing.

After a rather poor start from both sides, K’Ogalo finally benefited from an own goal after the ‘Slum Boys’ defender Lennox Ogutu directed a left-footed cross from Alpha Onyango into his own net to hand the champions a sixth straight win in a row.

However, the youthful coach was impressed with the way the 2008 league champions played.

Why does Ouna believe Mathare was better than K'Ogalo?

"Before Gor Mahia scored that fluke goal, we were the better side having created many scoring chances," the tactician told Goal.

"They did not create better chances than we did. My boys played well, and if we continue creating chances as we did then goals will come. It is just a matter of continuing psyching the players and encouraging them. The game against Gor Mahia was the best game they have played since I joined them.

"Results will come so we should not panic; we are playing well, so it is just about scoring goals."

Ouna went on to explain why he needs experienced players on the pitch as they fight relegation. He also explained what Mathare chairman Bob Munro feels about the team.

"Clifford Alwanga and Chris Oduor are the most experienced players in my team and they are helping in motivating the young players and guiding them on and off the pitch.

"They might not be as fast as they used to be owing to age, but they give me more than speed.

"My chairman Bob [Munro] is giving me a lot of confidence because he sees things as I do. He believes the win is just a match away because he always attends our matches and sees improvements."

The win kept Gor Mahia in fourth spot on the 18-team table with 34 points from 18 matches while KCB, who beat Bidco United 1-0 have displaced Tusker from the top on 39 points from 19 outings.

Gor are now on course to win a double as they are also in the final of the Shield Cup where they will face rivals AFC Leopards on July 4.

On the other hand, Mathare are at the bottom of the table with eight points after 18 matches as well.