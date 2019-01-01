Oumar Niasse upbeat about Cardiff City’s survival chances

The Senegalese forward believes the Bluebirds can still beat the drop despite winning just a game in their last five matches

Oumar Niasse is positive that can survive the fight against Premier League relegation with just six games left before the end of the season.

After stunning 2-0 on March 9, back-to-back defeats to and dealt a blow to their fight against the drop.

With just five points adrift of safety, Niasse who joined Neil Warnock's men on loan from in January has called his teammates to maintain the mentality they had against Chelsea.

Victor Camarasa's opener gave the hosts a crucial lead at the Cardiff City Stadium before a number of refereeing decisions went against them as Cezar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek completed a dramatic comeback win for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

"Of course we can get out [relegation zone]. We have six games to go and we have two important games against opponents who are not far from us,” Niasse told SkySports.

“Refereeing decisions are part of the game, we have to deal with that and move to the next game.

“We did well, but unfortunately we didn't get a point. We should get the three points, but we didn't, so that's all we can do.

"We're going to try all the way to do it until the end. With the mentality we had against Chelsea, if we play like that, then we're going to do it."

Cardiff City, placed 18th in the table with 28 points from 32 games, visit at Turf Moor for Saturday's league fixture and the 28-year-old will be hoping to open his goal account for the Bluebirds after nine outings.