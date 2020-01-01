Ouma optimistic Turkish Cup will prepare Harambee Starlets for Tanzania

The tactician is using the tournament to prepare his charges for future assignments

Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma is hopeful the Turkish Women's Cup tournament will have a positive impact on the team's chances of performing well in the qualifiers.

The team left the country for on Tuesday morning, less than 24 hours before kicking off their campaign against .

The experienced coach said the tournament gives him a good opportunity to gauge his players for future assignments.

More teams

"This tournament has come at an opportune time for me to gauge my players ahead of the upcoming qualifiers," Ouma told Goal.

"We have had one week to brush through our style of play so I am confident we will do well against top opposition."

Striker Mwanalima Adam has promised the team will give their best, keeping in mind the task that awaits them against in the qualifiers.

"Coming up against top opposition is enough motivation for us to give a good account of ourselves in Turkey. We’ll give our best, and hopefully, we’ll carry the form to our match against Tanzania," she told Goal.

The Starlets are in the same group as , Northern Ireland, and Uzbekistan.

Final Squad:

Goalkeepers: Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Youth), Monica Odato (Wadadia), Stella Ahono (Zetech Sparks)

Defenders: Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Lucy Akoth ( ), Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens), Foscah Nashivanda(Zetech Sparks), Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian), Dorcas Shiveka (Eldoret Falcons), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens)

Midfielders: Silvia Makhungu (Kariobangi North), Sheryl Angach (Gaspo), Jentrix Shikangwa (Wiyeta Girls), Janet Bundi (Eldoret Falcons), Rachael Muema (Thika Queens), Mercy Airo (Kisumu All Starlets), Topistar Situma (Vihiga Queens)

Strikers: Mwanalima Adam (Thika Queens), Stella Anyango (Nakuru All-Stars), Purity Anyetu (Zetech Sparks), Jane Njeri (Falling Waters)