Ouma names provisional Harambee Starlets squad for Turkish Cup
Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma has named a provisional squad for the Turkish Women Cup set to be staged on March 2-11.
Ouma has called up Falling Waters star Jane Njeri after a stellar outing in the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom tournament where they emerged as winners.
Kenya were invited to take part in the tournament which will also be graced by Hungary, Venezuela, Hong Kong, Romania, Uzbekistan, Northern Ireland, Turkmenistan, and Chile.
Ouma will name a final squad in the next few days who will travel to Turkey on March 2.
The coach will lead the players, most of whom won the maiden Cecafa Women's Championship title in Dar es Salaam last year, in the first training session on February 23.
The Harambee Starlets are set to face an unnamed opponent in a friendly match on February 28.
Provisional Squad:
Goalkeepers: Stella Anolo (Zetech Sparks), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Youth), Monica Odato (Wadadia), Phiona Ariko (Thika Queens)
Defenders: Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Cynthia Livondo (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Dorcas Shiveka (Eldoret Falcons), Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian), Lucy Akoth (Mathare United), Diana Hashina (Acakoro), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens)
Midfielders: Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens), Cynthia Kaveya (Thika Queens), Sheryl Angach (Gaspo), Silvia Makhungu (Kariobangi North), Mercy Airo (Kisumu All Starlets), Janet Bundi (Eldoret Falcons), Elizabeth Katungwa (Mombasa Olympics), Jane Njeri (Falling Waters), Jentrix Shikangwa (Wiyeta Girls), Rachael Muema (Thika Queens)
Forwards: Mwanalima Adam (Thika Queens), Stella Anyango (Nakuru All-Stars), Purity Alukwe (Zetech Sparks)