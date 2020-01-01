Ouma names provisional Harambee Starlets squad for Turkish Cup

The coach has summoned players to start preparations ahead of an invitational tournament set to take place next month

Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma has named a provisional squad for the Turkish Women Cup set to be staged on March 2-11.

Ouma has called up Falling Waters star Jane Njeri after a stellar outing in the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom tournament where they emerged as winners.

were invited to take part in the tournament which will also be graced by Hungary, , Hong Kong, Romania, Uzbekistan, , Turkmenistan, and .

More teams

Ouma will name a final squad in the next few days who will travel to on March 2.

The coach will lead the players, most of whom won the maiden Cecafa Women's Championship title in Dar es Salaam last year, in the first training session on February 23.

The Harambee Starlets are set to face an unnamed opponent in a friendly match on February 28.

Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Stella Anolo (Zetech Sparks), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Youth), Monica Odato (Wadadia), Phiona Ariko (Thika Queens)

Defenders: Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Cynthia Livondo (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Dorcas Shiveka (Eldoret Falcons), Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian), Lucy Akoth ( ), Diana Hashina (Acakoro), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens)

Midfielders: Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens), Cynthia Kaveya (Thika Queens), Sheryl Angach (Gaspo), Silvia Makhungu (Kariobangi North), Mercy Airo (Kisumu All Starlets), Janet Bundi (Eldoret Falcons), Elizabeth Katungwa (Mombasa Olympics), Jane Njeri (Falling Waters), Jentrix Shikangwa (Wiyeta Girls), Rachael Muema (Thika Queens)

Article continues below

Forwards: Mwanalima Adam (Thika Queens), Stella Anyango (Nakuru All-Stars), Purity Alukwe (Zetech Sparks)