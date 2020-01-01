Ouma: Nairobi City Stars seal signing of teenage midfielder

The promoted club has unveiled their second signing as they continue to build up the squad for the upcoming season

Nairobi City Stars have confirmed their second signing this transfer window after unveiling teenage sensation Timothy ‘Babu’ Ouma.

The young midfielder, who was voted the best player during the last edition of the Chapa Dimba competition, has arrived at Simba wa Nairobi from Laiser Hill Academy after signing a long term deal.

“Teenage midfielder Timothy Ouma from Laiser Hill Academy has joined Simba wa Nairobi on a long term deal,” the club confirmed on their official website.

“Ouma, also known as Babu – same as another new signing Rowland Makati – is the reigning Chapa Dimba Rift Valley Most Valuable Player, an accolade bestowed on him in early March 2020 at the Kericho Green Stadium after he led Laiser Hill’s comeback to finish off dreaded Kapenguria Heroes for the regional title.

“During the final, that Laiser Hill went on to win on post-match penalties after a 1-1 regular time stalemate, Ouma endeared himself to City Stars coach Sanjin Alagic who witnessed the epic final.

“Prior to the tournament in Kericho, Ouma had been accompanying his sibling Elvis Noor Ojiambo for City Stars training on his school off days.”

“I had been training with City Stars occasionally and I was blown away by the coaches’ approach,” Ouma said after signing the deal.

“I was asked to return after school and I am more than elated to have been considered and handed a contract ahead of the next season.”

The club coordinator Samson Otieno was happy to unveil the player by stating: “He proved himself early when he attended our training sessions. Only schooling kept him away from us but he has since concluded his studies and can now focus on football.

“His qualities are in no doubt and we believe he will fit in well in the soonest time possible with the rest of the squad. We welcome him on board.”

Ouma, who will wear jersey number 20, becomes the second signing for City Stars, who have already brought on board 19-year-old Rowland Makati from Vapor Sports.

Makati, who led Dagoretti Mixed to the coveted Nairobi Region Chapa Dimba title at Jamhuri High School in February 2020, was unveiled at the club offices on Tuesday.

City Stars will be making a comeback to the top-flight after they were promoted alongside Bidco United when the Football Federation (FKF) moved to end the National Super League owing to the effects caused by Covid-19.

By the time the lower-tier was ended, City Stars were top of the log whereas Bidco United were second.