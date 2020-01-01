Ouma: Manchester United move is Kenya defender's dream

The former Gor Mahia player claims he would love to play for the Red Devils if given the opportunity

Kenyan international Eric Ouma has admitted he would love to play for English Premier League giants .

Ouma, who currently turns out for AIK Fotboll in the Swedish top tier, feels if he could join a team in the Premier League, he would go for his beloved Man United.

Ouma made the remark during a one-on-one interactive session with fans, where he called on his supporters to ask him any question and he was ready to answer.

Asked which is his favourite team that he would love to play for in the future, the former defender responded: “Of course Manchester United.”

However, pressed further to only choose one team between Man United and if they both came for his services, Ouma said: “I will definitely look at the team with the best offer, and that is the one I can join.”

Asked on the challenges he faced, before turning professional in , Ouma said: “At one time, I suffered a very nasty injury which kept me out for a very long period, but I never gave up because I knew I will come up stronger because of the passion of playing football, and indeed I returned stronger after the injury and moved on.”

Ouma also urged young players to always believe in themselves and never give up as that is the only way to move to the top.

“Just believe in yourself and since you are young you still have that energy, work hard now so that when you become old you will only be telling stories. It is within you and remains focused,” Ouma explained.

In another interesting question, Ouma was asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, on who he would back to convert a penalty during a match with 90 minutes already played and the teams tied at 1-1. Ouma responded: “I will pick Messi.”

Asked to elaborate on why he settled for the star, Ouma explained: “Because we want to watch Messi do wonders.”

Ouma has featured for several clubs in Europe, having joined AIK from Vasalund earlier this year.

He was also part of the squad that took part in the 2019 finals staged in , where the country failed to get past the group stage.