Ouma: KPL giants Gor Mahia mourn fallen legend

The former striker passed on last weekend after a long illness and is set to be buried on Tuesday

legend Martin Ouma, commonly referred to as Ogwanjo, will be buried on Tuesday, May 5.

The forward died on Saturday from stroke, after suffering from heart disease for the last three years.

On the fateful day, Ouma fell and passed away soon after, before his remains were later moved to Bama Mortuary in Siaya.

"We will remember Ogwanjo for what he did for K'Ogalo during his playing time," Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda told Goal.

"I remember the match between K'Ogalo and Russian side Dnepier that was played in Kisumu.

"His speed and deft artistry helped him get through the opponents' defence before setting the first goal. We ended up losing 5-2 but he had left a mark.

"My condolences to the family, relatives and friends, on my own behalf and my family and the fraternity of Gor Mahia. He was a joy to watch during his heydays."

In 1976, the striker helped Gor Mahia finish the season unbeaten, winning the league in the process.

He was also part of the K'Ogalo team that played in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Cup winners Cup final against Cameroonian side Canon Sportif in 1979.

Ogwanjo was also part of the 1972 Harambee Stars squad that played in the