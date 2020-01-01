Ouma: Kenyans in Sweden visit injured AIK Fotboll and Harambee Stars defender

The former Gor Mahia defender received rare visitors on Friday as he continues to recover from an operation done weeks ago

A group of Kenyans living in have visited injured Harambee Stars defender Erick Ouma to wish him a quick recovery.

In a rare gesture, the Kenyans, led by one Mercy Rita, visited the former left-back at his residence, just four weeks after the AIK Fotboll player - who had fractured his fibula while in training - went under the knife to repair the injury.

At least 15 Kenyans prayed for the player and also wished him a quick recovery.

Ouma has since taken to his social media pages with photos of the Kenyans who gave him a surprise visit.

After undergoing the operation, Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa and Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga were the first persons to wish Ouma a quick recovery.

Although Kenya has no scheduled matches in the near future, the FKF supremo stated the nation would want him healed as soon as possible after the setback.

Ouma has been a key figure for the national team and was part of the Harambee Stars side that took part in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification and subsequent appearance in .

After playing all three Group C matches, he was unlucky as they bowed out of the tournament, going down to the eventual finalists and . They defeated 3-2 in the other group match in Cairo.

He signed a five-year contract with the Swedish top-flight outfit, his fourth club in a career that was launched at Kakamega High School in 2014.

He signed for Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants Gor Mahia in 2016 and made 22 appearances before he joined Georgian side Kolkheti Poti after an unsuccessful season with K’Ogalo.

The defender joined Vasalund two years ago and had good seasons with them before AIK came calling for his services. He obliged and signed for them on a longer contract.

In a recent one-on-one interactive session with his Facebook fans, Ouma revealed his worst moment remains when he suffered a serious injury.

“At one time, I suffered a very nasty injury which kept me out for a very long period, but I never gave up because I knew I will come up stronger because of the passion of playing football, and indeed I returned stronger after the injury and moved on,” he replied when asked of his worst moment.

Goal understands the current injury could keep him out for six weeks.